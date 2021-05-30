Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Update

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the April 29th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 266.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Health and Happiness (H&H) International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BTSDF opened at $3.50 on Friday. Health and Happiness has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.