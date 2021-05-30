Citigroup Downgrades Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) to Neutral

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Commerzbank downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

OTCMKTS DTCWY opened at $31.80 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.