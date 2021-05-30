AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,099,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,457 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 87.86% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF worth $72,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ DWUS opened at $35.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $37.43.

