Short Interest in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expands By 67.1%

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the April 29th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,343.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,967 shares of company stock valued at $61,875 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $503.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

