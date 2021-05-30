Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) to Hold

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,665,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 247,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 27,685 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5,323.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

