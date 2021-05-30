Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Friday, February 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,986.63% and a negative return on equity of 203.19%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CANF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma by 812.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 105,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma by 351.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 62,197 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.