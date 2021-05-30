Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Roth Capital

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 91.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

APVO stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.70). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 301.36% and a negative net margin of 414.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1/1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

