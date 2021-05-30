Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Meggitt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas raised Meggitt from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Meggitt stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Meggitt has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

