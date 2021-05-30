Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GZTGF stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Gazit Globe has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.41.
About Gazit Globe
