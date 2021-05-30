Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPSEY. Zacks Investment Research cut Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of IPSEY opened at $25.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. Ipsen has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

