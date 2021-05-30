Kuehne + Nagel International’s (KHNGY) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KHNGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Monday, May 17th. AlphaValue upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kuehne + Nagel International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

KHNGY stock opened at $67.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.84. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $67.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.