William Blair Comments on agilon health, inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of agilon health in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $35.94 on Friday. agilon health has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $38.88.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

