Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $971.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report sales of $971.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $888.00 million. Snap-on posted sales of $724.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,056,478.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,346. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $254.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

