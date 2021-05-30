Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPB. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$16.25 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.43.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$15.01 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$9.21 and a 1-year high of C$15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$743.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at C$453,612.76.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.