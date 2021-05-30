Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,430 at Peel Hunt

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price objective upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,503.60 ($32.71).

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 2,939 ($38.40) on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,210 ($28.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,257 ($42.55). The company has a market cap of £8.73 billion and a PE ratio of 16.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,841.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,428.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court acquired 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, with a total value of £26,373.60 ($34,457.28). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 48 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,941 ($38.42), for a total value of £1,411.68 ($1,844.37).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

