HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Short Interest Up 172.9% in May

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 172.9% from the April 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of HPX stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86. HPX has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $11.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in HPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in HPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $964,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in HPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in HPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 45.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

