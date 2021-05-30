Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on the iron ore producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrexpo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 300 ($3.92).

Shares of FXPO opened at GBX 448 ($5.85) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,364.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 569.27. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of GBX 163.70 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 506 ($6.61). The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

