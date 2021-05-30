Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDGO) Short Interest Up 183.9% in May

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDGO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 183.9% from the April 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,226,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PDGO opened at $0.00 on Friday. Paradigm Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get Paradigm Oil and Gas alerts:

Paradigm Oil and Gas Company Profile

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Paradigm Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradigm Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.