Bodycote (LON:BOY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 710 ($9.28).

BOY stock opened at GBX 866.50 ($11.32) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 874 ($11.42). The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,332.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 812.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 766.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 1.67%. Bodycote’s payout ratio is 96.50%.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

