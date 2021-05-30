British Land’s (BLND) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 454.18 ($5.93).

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 510 ($6.66) on Wednesday. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The firm has a market cap of £4.73 billion and a PE ratio of -3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 518.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 491.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 6.64 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.05%.

In related news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48). Insiders acquired 4,929 shares of company stock worth $2,553,135 over the last quarter.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

