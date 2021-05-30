Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Increases By 176.7%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 176.7% from the April 29th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.166 dividend. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Telia Company AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

