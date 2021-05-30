Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Under review” Rating for Circassia Group (LON:CIR)

Peel Hunt reiterated their under review rating on shares of Circassia Group (LON:CIR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Circassia Group stock opened at GBX 3,400 ($44.42) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Circassia Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.86 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37.90 ($0.50). The company has a market capitalization of £14.22 billion and a PE ratio of -386.36.

In other Circassia Group news, insider Jonathan Emms acquired 67,928 shares of Circassia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £19,699.12 ($25,737.03). Also, insider Ian Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of Circassia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

