ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AGESY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

AGESY stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.83.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $2.259 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

