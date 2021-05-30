Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target to GBX 763

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to GBX 763 ($9.97) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.87% from the company’s current price.

RMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 521.80 ($6.82).

LON:RMG opened at GBX 578.60 ($7.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,694.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 723.75. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 151.33 ($1.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 600.98 ($7.85). The company has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 263.00.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

