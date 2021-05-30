Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,910 ($24.95) target price on the stock.

TPK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,664.45 ($21.75).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,642 ($21.45) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,844.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,275.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 963.81 ($12.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,941.09 ($25.36). The firm has a market cap of £3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -162.57.

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 257 shares of company stock worth $379,695.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

