Loop Capital Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $340.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by analysts at Loop Capital from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.22.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $345.36 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

