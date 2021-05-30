Loop Capital Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $340.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by analysts at Loop Capital from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.22.
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $345.36 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
