Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on the stock.

SPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital cut Spire Healthcare Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 162.67 ($2.13).

Shares of SPI stock opened at GBX 245.50 ($3.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £984.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 191.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of GBX 72.60 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

