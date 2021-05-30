Zotefoams’ (ZTF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on the stock.

ZTF stock opened at GBX 467 ($6.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £227.06 million and a P/E ratio of 31.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 415.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 412.52. Zotefoams has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.73.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 4.27 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.03. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.