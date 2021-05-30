Zotefoams’ (ZTF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Posted by on May 30th, 2021

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on the stock.

ZTF stock opened at GBX 467 ($6.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £227.06 million and a P/E ratio of 31.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 415.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 412.52. Zotefoams has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 4.27 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.03. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

