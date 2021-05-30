Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. AlphaValue downgraded Kering to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $91.71 on Thursday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.501 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Kering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.11%.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

