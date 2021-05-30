Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to post sales of $27.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.30 million and the highest is $27.50 million. Harvard Bioscience posted sales of $23.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $114.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $115.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $125.70 million, with estimates ranging from $124.40 million to $127.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on HBIO. KeyCorp upped their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Harvard Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 89,064 shares of company stock worth $604,261 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 138,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.70 million, a PE ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

