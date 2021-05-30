Brokerages Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Analysts expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.01 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $11.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE:UNM opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $1,478,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,840,000 after buying an additional 1,218,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unum Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,543.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 246,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

