RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Earns Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWEOY stock opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 0.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.9081 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.