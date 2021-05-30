Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on June 2nd (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts’ (NASDAQ:TMCI) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 2nd. Treace Medical Concepts had issued 11,250,000 shares in its public offering on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $191,250,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Treace Medical Concepts’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jaime A. Frias sold 329,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,596,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $89,314,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,171,385 shares in the company, valued at $189,913,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock worth $101,732,845.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

