Ferrovial’s (FRRVY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FRRVY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrovial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrovial currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Ferrovial has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

