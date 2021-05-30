Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $112.00. The stock had previously closed at $80.39, but opened at $88.56. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $87.01, with a volume of 21,559 shares.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $418,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

