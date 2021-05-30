Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

EADSY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Airbus alerts:

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46. Airbus has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $33.17.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.