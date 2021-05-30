CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at Desjardins

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.58.

OTCMKTS CTRRF opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

