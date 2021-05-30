Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Danske Bank A/S to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 19.64%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

