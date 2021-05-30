Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 5.9%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.03. 935,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 75,176,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Several research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion and a PE ratio of 120.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 140,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $3,661,661.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,035.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,318,723 shares of company stock worth $138,944,224 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

