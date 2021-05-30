Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 41,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,149,060 shares.The stock last traded at $21.84 and had previously closed at $21.59.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after acquiring an additional 767,227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,696,000 after acquiring an additional 65,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Equinor ASA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,704,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

