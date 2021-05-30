Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $42.55, but opened at $41.69. Golden Entertainment shares last traded at $41.69, with a volume of 54 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,233,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,956 shares of company stock worth $6,059,134. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.94.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. Analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.