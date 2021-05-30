Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Gap Up to $19.15

Shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.15, but opened at $19.68. Allot Communications shares last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 337 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a market cap of $682.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

