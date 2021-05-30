JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Down to $85.40

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $85.40, but opened at $82.58. JOYY shares last traded at $80.50, with a volume of 9,554 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). The business had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 41.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JOYY by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in JOYY by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JOYY by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 229,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 63,258 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

