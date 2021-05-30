Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $118.02, but opened at $115.00. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $114.87, with a volume of 976 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 17,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $2,273,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,169.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,783 shares of company stock worth $10,971,134 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.