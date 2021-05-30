Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Declines By 54.1%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the April 29th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Astrotech by 878.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astrotech during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Astrotech by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 87,637 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astrotech by 296.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 567,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Astrotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

ASTC opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -1.37.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 1,686.07%.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

