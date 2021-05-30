Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Short Interest Up 99.4% in May

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the April 29th total of 106,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 311,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of -0.86. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.