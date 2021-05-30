Head to Head Review: Noah (NYSE:NOAH) & Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Noah shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Noah and Blue Owl Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah 0 0 4 0 3.00 Blue Owl Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Noah currently has a consensus price target of $54.46, indicating a potential upside of 19.48%. Given Noah’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Noah is more favorable than Blue Owl Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Noah and Blue Owl Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah $506.64 million 5.59 -$114.21 million $2.78 16.40 Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A

Blue Owl Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noah.

Profitability

This table compares Noah and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah -15.45% 17.74% 14.22% Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Noah beats Blue Owl Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service. It offers onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity, and insurance products; and value-added financial and related services, such as investor education, corporate registration and tax planning, trust, financial leasing, and philanthropy. The company also provides private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit, and other investments; and online wealth management, lending, and payment technology services. Noah Holdings Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

