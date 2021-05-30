XPeng (XPEV) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) is one of 50 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare XPeng to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for XPeng and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 2 11 0 2.85 XPeng Competitors 915 2282 2585 147 2.33

XPeng currently has a consensus price target of $52.12, suggesting a potential upside of 62.22%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 2.54%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XPeng and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $895.68 million -$418.70 million -19.83 XPeng Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 41.00

XPeng’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng N/A N/A N/A XPeng Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Summary

XPeng rivals beat XPeng on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

