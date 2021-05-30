Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will report sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.99 billion. Celanese reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $6.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $165.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.98. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

