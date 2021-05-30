Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to Buy

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

ERF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

